Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

