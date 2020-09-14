Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.