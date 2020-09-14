Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,629,000 after buying an additional 8,804,426 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,835,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,611 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,528,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,523,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. 1,076,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,368. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

