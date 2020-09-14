Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

