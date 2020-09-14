Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 4,078 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 254,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 107,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBC stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

