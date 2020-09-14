Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of BYLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.90. 366,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,253. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

