Financial Insights Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

PSK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 78,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,226. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

