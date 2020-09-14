Financial Insights Inc. Invests $263,000 in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,384. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

