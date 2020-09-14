Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 2,724 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $29,390,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $45,439,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $38,552,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 146.3% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $21,058,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,422. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $172.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.