Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after buying an additional 182,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $4.63 on Monday, reaching $234.98. 126,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,669. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $251.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

