Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,405 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.35. 490,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

