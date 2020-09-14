Financial Insights Inc. Sells 5,876 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF makes up 1.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 1,353.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,357,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,998. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33.

