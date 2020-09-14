Financial Insights Inc. Sells 9,431 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,324.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. 2,061,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,278. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

