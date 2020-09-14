Financial Insights Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,555. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

