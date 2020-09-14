Financial Insights Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $389,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $559,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.07. 40,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,451. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.03.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

