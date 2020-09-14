FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 714,376,140 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

