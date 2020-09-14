FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. ValuEngine lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 78.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

