First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,364,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 1,657,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,910.5 days.

OTCMKTS MPFRF remained flat at $$1.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

