First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNX traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,400. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $74.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

