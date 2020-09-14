First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Up 274.2% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 274.2% from the August 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of QCLN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.24. 121,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,963. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

