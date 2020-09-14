Fletcher King plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:FLK)

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Fletcher King stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. Fletcher King has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.94 ($0.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.70.

About Fletcher King

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

