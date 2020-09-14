Fletcher King plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:FLK)

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Fletcher King stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. Fletcher King has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.94 ($0.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.70.
