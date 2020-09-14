FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 82.9% in August

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

