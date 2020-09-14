FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 82.9% in August

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $55.33.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.
