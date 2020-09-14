FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.54. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FLIR stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 885,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,036. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4,264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 462,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 451,565 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after purchasing an additional 612,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

