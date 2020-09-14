Flowchain (FLC) Price Reaches $1.64 on Major Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00015888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $3,844.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00046621 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.56 or 0.04849532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00060595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.