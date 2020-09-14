Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 686,496 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,250,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after buying an additional 41,671 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,642,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,553,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.