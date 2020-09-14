Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.76. 47,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,338. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0765 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 122.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

