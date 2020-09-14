Friendz Hits 24-Hour Volume of $115,321.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $303,128.88 and $115,321.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.93 or 0.04823999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,210,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

