FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

FUPBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

