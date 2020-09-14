FujiCoin (FJC) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $317,912.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,720.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.94 or 0.03506758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.01 or 0.02117516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00456887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00855738 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00592027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,968,187,102 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

