Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FORK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,180. Fuling Global has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

