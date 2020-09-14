FunFair Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $23.68 million and approximately $469,350.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Vebitcoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00298545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.01576753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00192527 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, Radar Relay, Livecoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX, C2CX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

