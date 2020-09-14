Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $10.42 on Monday. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

