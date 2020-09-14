Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.40. 209,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,114. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.93 and a 200 day moving average of $293.57. The firm has a market cap of $330.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

