Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND remained flat at $$88.41 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

