Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 69.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Nike stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,758. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.