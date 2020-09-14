Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $330.76 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 26.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $330,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 229,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,959. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

