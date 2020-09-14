Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.40.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

