Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,605 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.45. 790,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $387.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

