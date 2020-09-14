Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.92 on Monday, hitting $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 96,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,906. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

