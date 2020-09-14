Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,020 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.91 on Monday, hitting $275.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,035,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

