GameCredits Market Capitalization Hits $6.21 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $43,973.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00463579 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003137 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,654,956 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

