General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of General American Investors worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 40.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. General American Investors Company Inc has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

