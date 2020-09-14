Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GNBT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.30. 963,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,919. Generex Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -3.10.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

