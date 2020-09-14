Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Up 19.4%

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) were up 19.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 723,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 600,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,151,260 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $7,090,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

