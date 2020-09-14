Gifto Price Up 14.9% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Gifto has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $3.83 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Bittrex and Allbit. During the last week, Gifto has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00287932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00113024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.01530505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00207298 BTC.

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,004,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, CPDAX, Coinnest, Allbit, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, Bibox, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

