GINcoin (GIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market cap of $11,598.76 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,283.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.18 or 0.03492609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.02146307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00464162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00843508 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00595318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

