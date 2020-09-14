Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KRMA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after acquiring an additional 121,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 196.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter.

