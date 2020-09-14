Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SNSR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,928. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter.

