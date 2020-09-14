GoHelpFund (HELP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,667.39

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $13,667.39 and approximately $31,593.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

