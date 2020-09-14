GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Up 9.5%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.89. 2,365,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,013,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 13,820.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

