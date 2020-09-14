Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in August

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GRVY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Gravity alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRVY traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. Gravity has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $109.88.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.